Sheek Louch Reveals ‘Verzuz’ Secrets: Diddy Advice To The LOX, Cam’ron Negotiating Their Prices and More

If Tuesday’s (Aug 3) Verzuz performance between The LOX and Dipset showed us anything, it’s that the Yonkers squad are not to be played with, as they were overwhelmingly declared victor.

During a recent interview with Shade45’s Sway,’s The LOX’s Sheek Louch pulled back the curtain and disclosed some behind the scene exclusives that went into the legendary night.

One obvious tilbit is that they rehearsed, explaining to Sway that the trio put in real hours leading up to their performance. “

A bombshell that some might not have expected, however, is that it was Diddy, whom they have an estranged relationship with, convinced them to include their freestyles, which some say was the difference maker.

“Yo honestly Puff called us like, ‘Yo, dog. Do these freestyles,’” Louch said. “Puff called us the day of and was like ‘Y’all come from an era when y’all freestyles are bigger than some of the songs they got.’ … He told us basically to stick to being you.”

The tension between the two groups was thick even before the Verzuz battle, with the two going back and forth on Instagram, and on stage there were moments where you could see it escalating at any moment, but Sheek explained that The LOX and Dipset are family and that it Cam’ron that help negotiating a fair contract for everyone involved.

“Cam was like very influential—he wasn’t going for a certain price, he was on his shit,” Louch explained. “He was like ‘I need this amount of money, The LOX need this amount of money.’ He was on some shit like that the whole Verzuz shit. He was on some crazy business shit.” And while there was a competitive spirit on stage, Louch added that during the negotiations, Cam was on it “for both sides."

Check out the full battle below if you missed it and look out for The LOX and Dipset on tour.