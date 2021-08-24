Issa Rae’s ‘Insecure’ Season 5 Release Date Announced

Issa Rae’s Insecure is coming to an end, and the premiere date for the new season has been announced.
HBO’s Insecure Instagram account revealed the fifth and final season would begin airing in October. The post stated, “The wait is almost over. The final season. October.”
See below:
Insecure, which premiered in 2016, explores the trials and tribulations of Issa’s love life, friendships, and life in Los Angeles.
Alongside Rae, the show features Yvonne Orji (Molly), Jay Ellis (Lawrence), Natasha Rothwell (Kelli), and Amanda Seales (Tiffany).
The HBO series was co-created by Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore.
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Women In Film)
