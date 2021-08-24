Trending:

Hip-Hop Stars Swizz Beatz, Busta Rhymes, Lil’ Kim, Remy Ma Honor DMX At Hot 97 Summer Jam Concert

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 22: Swizz Beats performs onstage during Hot 97 Summer Jam 2021 at Met Life Stadium on August 22, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Hip-Hop Stars Swizz Beatz, Busta Rhymes, Lil’ Kim, Remy Ma Honor DMX At Hot 97 Summer Jam Concert

The late rap icon impacted many lives in the hip-hop community.

PUBLISHED ON : AUGUST 24, 2021 / 08:42 PM

Written by Nigel Roberts

Several superstars from hip-hop’s constellation of performers took the stage Sunday (Aug. 22) to honor the late rap icon DMX at MetLife Stadium for the Hot 97 Summer Jam concert.

The lineup included Swizz Beatz, Busta Rhymes, Lil’ Kim, and Remy Ma.

Take a look at video clips of the performances below:

The rapper born Earl Simmons passed away on April 9 after being hospitalized for a week. Vulture  later reported that he officially died from a cocaine-induced heart attack that caused a lack of blood circulation to his brain.

RELATED: Rest In Power: DMX, Legendary Rapper, Dead At 50

Swizz collaborated on many projects with his longtime friend DMX.

“My brother was a different type of brother — a different type of artist, a different type of creative, different type of spirit, different type of zone, different type of soul,” Swizz said in an emotional video via Instagram shortly after DMX’s death.

Swizz continued: “Since the day that I met him, he lived his life for everyone else … You ain’t never seen DMX with a Lamborghini, you ain’t never seen my brother with a Rolls-Royce, you ain’t never seen him iced out with no jewelry. He did not care about any of that.”

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in celebs