Hip-Hop Stars Swizz Beatz, Busta Rhymes, Lil’ Kim, Remy Ma Honor DMX At Hot 97 Summer Jam Concert

Several superstars from hip-hop’s constellation of performers took the stage Sunday (Aug. 22) to honor the late rap icon DMX at MetLife Stadium for the Hot 97 Summer Jam concert.
The lineup included Swizz Beatz, Busta Rhymes, Lil’ Kim, and Remy Ma.
The rapper born Earl Simmons passed away on April 9 after being hospitalized for a week. Vulture later reported that he officially died from a cocaine-induced heart attack that caused a lack of blood circulation to his brain.
Swizz collaborated on many projects with his longtime friend DMX.
“My brother was a different type of brother — a different type of artist, a different type of creative, different type of spirit, different type of zone, different type of soul,” Swizz said in an emotional video via Instagram shortly after DMX’s death.
Swizz continued: “Since the day that I met him, he lived his life for everyone else … You ain’t never seen DMX with a Lamborghini, you ain’t never seen my brother with a Rolls-Royce, you ain’t never seen him iced out with no jewelry. He did not care about any of that.”
