Kanye West To Launch Line Of Homeware Products, Files For Trademark

Kanye West has proven to be the jack of all trades throughout his careers in music and fashion.

Now, after dropping his long-awaited album, Donda, the multi-hyphenate celebrity has filed a trademark application through his company, Mascotte Holdings, Inc., to brand homeware products, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

Some products he plans to produce include towels, placemats, wall hangings, shower curtains, and a variety of fleece, silk and cashmere blankets.

Kanye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, was also working on her own line of home products. Filing trademark documents in 2020. Her product line would be similar to Kanye’s, TMZ writes.

Both Kim, 40, and Kanye, 44, designed their Hidden Hills home in California. The project took years to complete and is currently valued at $60 million. According to Page Six, Kardashian, while Kanye owns the house.

Outside of Kanye’s venture into homewares, the GOOD Music label founder found success with his latest album release of Donda. His 10th studio album sold a total of 327,270 album-equivalent units, The Source notes. Prior to the release, listening events were held around the nation, including two at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium and one at Chicago’s Soldier Field.