Kanye West Announces Second ‘Donda’ Listening Event

After hosting the first Donda listening event at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Kanye West announced that a second one will take place on August 5 at the same venue.

According to a recent press release, tickets for the Demna Gvasalia creative-directed show go on sale Monday (August 2) at 10 am eastern time, with prices ranging from $30 to $75. Def Jam tweeted in an announcement Friday (July 30) confirming the album’s title and a new image.

