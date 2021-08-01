Kanye West Announces Second ‘Donda’ Listening Event

After hosting the first Donda listening event at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Kanye West announced that a second one will take place on August 5 at the same venue.
According to a recent press release, tickets for the Demna Gvasalia creative-directed show go on sale Monday (August 2) at 10 am eastern time, with prices ranging from $30 to $75. Def Jam tweeted in an announcement Friday (July 30) confirming the album’s title and a new image.
West drew attention online after music from Donda premiered in a Beats By Dre commercial featuring Sha’Carri Richardson that aired during Game 6 of the NBA Finals on July 21, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
After the ad’s premiere, the Chicago artist had his first listening event for the album Thursday (July 22), a day before its originally scheduled release date, July 23. However, the album was pushed back to August 6 after Kanye moved into the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to finish the album.
The album was named for his mother, Donda West, who died at the age of 58 in 2007, according to the report. Donda will be Kanye’s album following his gospel-inspired album Jesus is King.
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Music Group)
