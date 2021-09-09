La La Anthony Explains Why She Invested In Social Justice-Minded Cannabis Company

Even celebrities realize the importance of multiple streams of income and back in April, La La Anthony is just the latest actress to add to her empire. The “Power” star is one of several high-profile investors in Leune, a California-based cannabis company with a social justice focus.

Anthony recently opened up to FORTUNE for their “Why I Invest” series about why she decided to financially back Leune. The actress and entrepreneur revealed that she was searching for the right cannabis company to invest in, and Leune’s “aesthetic” and mission were the perfect fit.

“Being in this specific industry brings with it a large platform and serious responsibility, and we are very excited to use our collective Leune voice to help bring awareness to social injustice and inspire true, positive change,” Anthony said in an interview published on Sunday (Sept. 5).

