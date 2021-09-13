Maya Rudolph Makes History At The Emmys

Maya Rudolph has made Emmy history. She is now the second Black woman to win back-to-back acting Emmys in the same category.

At last night’s Creative Arts Emmys, Rudolph won her second consecutive guest comedy actress Emmy for her performance ons Saturday Night Live. This year it was for a variety of guest appearances on SNL, including her hilarious portrayal as Beyonce. Last year it was for her Vice President Kamala Harris impression.

Regina King was the first actress to do this back in 2015 and 2016 for her roles in American Crime.

According to Variety, Rudolph told reporters via Zoom backstage at the Emmys, “I feel really honored to be a part of something like that. I feel really honored that I’m part of a legacy. … It’s wild to be part of any group of anybody or anything, and I think it’s especially sweet for somebody like me, who just really feels like I am very much my own person and my own thing. I’m just doing only what I know how to do, so it feels really good to be acknowledged in that way.”

Additionally, she also won for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for character voice-over in Netflix’s animated comedy Big Mouth, on which she plays Connie.

See Rudolph as Beyonce in the clip below: