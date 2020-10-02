Watch Hilarious ‘SNL’ Sneak Peak Of Maya Rudolph As Sen. Kamala Harris

The legendary comedian Jim Carrey will be portraying Joe Biden. Saturday Night Live gave us a sneak peak on Twitter, captioning the video with, “Ladies and gentlemen… Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. #SNLPremiere .”

Saturday Night Live returns this Saturday and we all get to see Maya Rudolph portray Sen. Kamala Harris once again, which earned her an Emmy this year .

Harris is certainly a fan of Rudolph’s impression. During a September 14 virtual fundraiser, which also included SNL alum Amy Poehler and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (Poehler portrayed Clinton on SNL), Harris asked, "You’ve each played one of us on Saturday Night Live. Can you just… walk us through what that process is like?"

"Like, in front of you? That’s embarrassing," Rudolph responded with a laugh. "In terms of Senator Harris, I didn’t have an impression because I wasn’t walking around the house doing my 'Kamala.’ But I think it starts with trying to get someone’s voice if you can. I’m that person that when I am telling a story about someone, when I [say] the words that they said, I usually say it in that person’s voice. So I tend to mimic the sound of people’s voices, or if there are gestures or mannerisms."

Rudolph joked, "There’s nothing crazily overt about Sen. Harris, but I have to tell you, when I got to [SNL] and they put the wig on me, it was done!”

Chris Rock will host the season premiere of Saturday Night Live on October 3, with musical guest Megan Thee Stallion.