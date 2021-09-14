VMAs 2021: Nick Cannon Hilariously Tries To Propose To Ashanti

Ashanti turns heads everywhere she goes, and this time around, she literally moved one person to their knees!

At the 2021 MTV VMAs on Sunday (Sept. 12) Nick Cannon ran into the singer on the red carpet and jokingly got on one knee to propose. The Masked Singer host pretended to pop the question in white pants and a silver sequined crop top. While the “Foolish” singer wore a strappy black Michael Costell dress.

Cannon headed to his Instagram page to deny that he was on the VMA red carpet despite photos of him said otherwise. He blamed his new rap alter ego, Murda Count Harlem, for making the appearance instead.

“Usually I don’t address this social media gossip but after my name was trending WORLDWIDE again for something I didn’t do, I have to say y’all trippin on this on!” he wrote. “I have a brand new Talk show coming out September 27th! Why would I go to the VMA’s like this!? I heard this some corny new rapper named @MurdaCountHarlem I see no resemblance #respectfully.”