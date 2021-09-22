Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith California House Caught Fire, Couple Doing ‘Fine’

After a fire broke out at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Calabasas, Calif home on Monday afternoon (Sept. 20), the couple is reportedly doing fine.

A source close to the family shared with Page Six a brief update about the Smith’s home fire.

“They are all fine and in the home. A fire broke out in the basement, and a fireman was treated, but everyone is fine,” according to the source. “There were a lot of fire trucks and police, so it caught everyone’s attention, but they’re all fine.”

The outlet reports that video footage captured an ambulance entering the area of the property around 3:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for LA County Fire County confirmed Tuesday (Sept. 21) that there was “structure fire” and “smoke damage” had occurred, Page Six reports.

In 2011, the couple’s multi-million dollar mansion was featured in Architectural Digest; two years later, in 2013, they put their home on the market for $42 million. They ultimately ended up keeping their home, and it also is where Pinkett Smith reportedly shoots her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk.