Red Table Talk Returns To Facebook Watch This September

Get ready because Red Table Talk is back!

Premiering on Wednesday (Sept. 15) with new episodes streaming weekly, the tight-knit family of RTT: Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris have returned to the conversational tabletop.

The multigenerational trio will discuss their connections and experiences with their crowns on their heads ( their hair) on the episode titled “Jada Goes Bald.” They will be joined by Grammy award-winning comedian Tiffany Haddish and Insecure actress Yvonne Orji who will make guest appearances to further the conversation.

Haddish will get a better understanding of why Jada shaved her head, while Orji discusses her personal journey on cutting off her hair.

The ladies will witness as three women make a bold choice to shave their heads for the very first time while on camera.

If this is just the first episode for this season of RTT conversation, we can’t wait to see what else comes to the table this go-’round!

Tune in to Facebook Watch for the series return of Red Table Talk with guests Tiffany Haddish and Yvonne Orji on Wednesday, September 15 at 9am PT/12pm ET.

Watch the season 4 trailer below: