Issa Rae Explains Why She Is Unsure About Motherhood

Issa Rae is not in any rush to add any little ones into her family.
Appearing on the cover of Self for the magazine’s September issue, the actress and entrepreneur discussed where she stood on motherhood. The 36-year-old recently married her longtime partner, Louis Diame, and says that she has more that she wants to accomplish before she starts a family.
“I’m extremely happy. I like my life, I like this selfishness, and I know that I have a window,” she said. “I’ve always felt that way, that women, Black women especially - unless you’re Viola Davis or Angela Bassett - you have a window when people are going to want to continue to see you and see what you can do.”
Adding, “Then there are so many limitations placed upon you, and that does keep me up. I want to do as much as I can while I still can.”
“I know it’s not the proper mentality to think that kids will slow you down, but I do feel that way,” she continued.
Rae and Diame have remained private about their relationship but confirmed that they tied the knot over the summer after the Insecure creator shared a celebratory post on July 26.
“A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband,” she captioned her post alongside photos capturing the special day.
(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Glamour x Tory Burch)
