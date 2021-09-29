Issa Rae Explains Why She Is Unsure About Motherhood

Issa Rae is not in any rush to add any little ones into her family.

Appearing on the cover of Self for the magazine’s September issue, the actress and entrepreneur discussed where she stood on motherhood. The 36-year-old recently married her longtime partner, Louis Diame, and says that she has more that she wants to accomplish before she starts a family.

“I’m extremely happy. I like my life, I like this selfishness, and I know that I have a window,” she said. “I’ve always felt that way, that women, Black women especially - unless you’re Viola Davis or Angela Bassett - you have a window when people are going to want to continue to see you and see what you can do.”