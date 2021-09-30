Ciara And Russell Wilson’s New Picture Book Inspires Kids To ‘Pursue Their Dreams’

Ciara and Russell Wilson are releasing a picture book with the goal of inspiring kids.

On Wednesday (Sept. 29), the couple announced Why Not You?, a Random House Books for Young Readers work slated for release on Mar. 1, 2022. Illustrated by Jessica Gibson, the children's book is an extension of their Why Not You Foundation, which they started in 2014 to "equip today's youth with the skills and opportunities to become tomorrow's leaders," according to the foundation's website.

The book asks questions like: "Why can't you be the star? Why can't you change the world? Why can't you tell your story?"

"As parents to three amazing children, we know how important it is to share the gift of reading with kids at an early age," the couple said in a joint statement, according to PEOPLE. "Through this book, we hope to not only encourage kids worldwide to read but also inspire them to pursue their dreams with a 'Why Not You' attitude."

The singer and star quarterback say they themselves were taught to "dream big, emphasizing that everything is possible with hard work and faith," according to the press release. They hope the lessons they learned can be relayed to children nationwide.

"I was drawn to Ciara and Russell's inspiring message from the start," senior executive editor Sara Sargent said in a statement, PEOPLE reports. "It's so important to empower children to believe in themselves and their potential, and the work Ciara and Russell do through their foundation has blown me away. We are thrilled to translate their philanthropic efforts into a picture book that tells kids they can achieve absolutely anything."

You can preorder Why Not You? here.