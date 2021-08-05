Russell Wilson and Ciara's Son, Win, Takes First Steps on Seattle Seahawks' Field

Win Harrison , the youngest child of Russell Wilson and Ciara , took his first steps today. The best part? It was on a football field!

The 12-month-old was pictured taking his first steps on the Seattle Seahawks practice field while visiting his All-pro quarterback dad during the team's training camp. And, as his name indicates, he was ready for action.

"Win's first steps!" the Superbowl winning quarterback wrote on Instagram. "Witnessing Win walk on the practice field for the first time. it hit me that God orders our steps," he continued.

In one of the photos, Win is pictured taking a step toward mom Ciara, 35, and his older sister Sienna Princess, 4.

In another, Russ is seen holding Win alongside his wife.

"So many times in life I would always want to control & decide what is best or what I should do. Going into year 10 & watching my kids grow has given me such a perspective in life of a 'Rookie.' Knowing that in the Game of Life that Jesus is the Quarterback. I thank You Jesus for allowing me to Let Go & Let God! I praise You!!! 🙏🏾🙌🏾" Wilson added.

He then added a Bible verse:" 'In their hearts humans plan their course, but the Lord establishes their steps.' ‭‭Proverbs‬ ‭16:9‬ ‭NIV‬‬."

It's a big moment for the couple, as they've been trying to get Win to walk for some time now. On July 24, Ciara posted an Instagram of Win as he stood for several seconds before dropping back to the ground and began crawling toward the camera.