Missy Elliot Explains The Intro To Aaliyah’s Song ‘4 Page Letter’

Aaliyah's "4 Page Letter," from her 1996 album One In a Million, was a huge hit in 1997. Missy Elliot and Timbaland co-wrote the track— and now Missy is revealing a cute detail about the song.

At the beginning of the song, Aaliyah is heard saying, "Turn my music," Missy explained on Twitter, "When I was in the booth singing this my engineer had the music to low so I was telling him to turn it up but Aaliyah thought I meant to do it so she sung it like i did on the demo but it was a mistake. But she loved it, so we kept it like that."

She also added, “And since Babygirl loved the mistake I told Jimmy the engineer to keep raising the music on the track everytime she say turn it up so it would make sense to the listeners so y’all wouldn’t think we was crazy. this skit is damn near what happened tho.”

See the hilarious skit Missy is referring to below: