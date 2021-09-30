‘The Bodyguard’ Remake Will Feature A Latina Actress

A reimagining of The Bodyguard, which starred Whitney Houston in 1992, is currently in the works. Everyone is wondering who will play the lead, and what we know now is that it will be a Latina actress.

Matthew López, the screenwriter for the remake, told Variety, "When Warner Bros. approached me about the idea, I quickly said I would but I wanted the protagonist to be Latina. They agreed to that."

López continued,"It was important to me to use this opportunity to get Latin faces up on that screen and to get their stories told in a big way.”



He also added, "Instead of focusing on an established star like the one Whitney Houston played, this is about a young Latina performer who has just become famous. It's about how her life has changed because she is an overnight sensation. In the 21st century, that means she's in immediate need of protection."

Lawrence Kasdan of Kasdan Pictures, who was the writer-producer of the original, will produce. A cast has not been set.

In the original, Whitney Houston was a high-strung singing diva and Kevin Costner played the role of her bodyguard.