Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Married: See Her Stunning Wedding Pics!

The Cosby Show alum Keshia Knight-Pulliam has tied the knot. She revealed on Saturday (Oct. 2) that she married actor Brad James.
“Last week my life forever changed… I married my best friend at our home surrounded by family & it was magical!!!” she told her Instagram followers.
The happy couple didn’t have the “large destination wedding” they originally wanted.
“Instead, it was intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter and joy… Absolutely perfect!!” she stated. “Maybe one day I will share the events that inspired our change of plans. However, for now I can say God makes no mistakes & the joy is in the journey.”
The couple met in 2019 on the set of the TV movie “Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta." A romance blossomed and led to their engagement in December 2020.
“The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step...I'm grateful to take mine with you.” James wrote on Instagram, adding a slideshow of wedding pictures to his post.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
