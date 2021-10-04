‘RHOP’: Candiace Dillard Bassett And Mia Thornton Tension Continues On Couples’ Trip

Tensions are rising between The Real Housewives of Potomac stars Candiace Dillard Bassett and Mia Thornton.

During an explosive fight on Sunday (Oct. 2) episode, the two ended the evening throwing food at each other. The dramatic spat had been brewing between both Bassett and Thornton over the last few weeks, according to PEOPLE.

The cast stayed at the Chesapeake Bay vacation house with Wendy Osefo and her husband Eddie, Mia and her husband Gordon, Candiace and her husband Chris, Askale Davis and her husband Dre, all in attendance.

Karen Huger and Ashley Darby would arrive later on in the evening.

The night began with Mia’s husband Gordon, drinking a little too much alcohol and at one point he told his wife to “shut the f*** up.” Which resulted in the other ladies removing themselves from the situation to discuss what happened.

“If this is what's said in front of us, then what's said behind closed doors?” Wendy said to the cameras, before joining Candiace and Askale Davis, who has just arrived with her husband.

“He's doing a little bit much. I can see it going left,” said Candiace.

“Mhm, and I don't want it to go left, I want us all to have a good time,” Wendy responded, to which Candiace said, “Talk to your friend Mia, tell her to give him some water.”

Fast forward to later on in the night, the group decided to discuss Candiace and Mia’s previous fight where Mia called Candiace’s music video “low-budget.” Candiace clapped back with “Your mama’s low budget.”

The comment was hurtful and loaded for Mia, who has previously opened up on the show about being placed in foster care during her childhood and having a strained relationship with her mother. This information was unbeknownst to Candiace.

While the ladies did not talk about Mia’s relationship with her mother, Mia did address her comments about Candiace’s video.

“Take it as constructive criticism — it's business,” she said.

“This is not a meeting, this is not a business retreat,” Askale said. “We are friends trying to have a good time. Why does everything have to be about business?”

The drama continued to heat up after Mia took a call from a friend and made a comment on the phone that “my beautiful bombshell, smart rich friend can understand me, not these broke b******,” it appeared that she was referring to Candiace, Askale and Wendy.

“Yes, your mother's a broke b****” Candiace yelled back, calling Mia a “nightwalker.”

As the night continued on, things really got out of control when Candiace tossed over a piece of lettuce at Mia, telling Mia’s husband Gordon to “Feed her, she’s hungry.”

“You need to grow up,” Mia said. “You started with me and you need to learn how to finish.”

Candiace eventually brought up comments about Mia’s mom again, “Your mother's low-budget, go cry about it in your room.

Later saying, “F**** you, Mia.”

Mia quickly responded with the same “F*** you,” and a plateful of salad in her face.

Candiace soon threw another plate of food right back at Mia.

It looks as though the drama has taken a turn for the worse but we will just have to wait to see what will happen in the next episode.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 PM ET on Bravo.