‘RHOP’: Wendy Osefo Is Criticized Over Her “Zen Wen” Comments

Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo was under fire on social media after her use of the nickname “Zen Wen” left viewers of the Sunday (July 25) episode turned off.

The professor of education at Johns Hopkins University referred to herself as “Zen” during a group spa day with Season 6 newcomer Mia Thornton.

“You can’t tell me how to act, this is my demeanor, if you don’t like it you can sit over there,” Thornton said.

To which Osefo quickly responded, “I didn’t come for you at Karen’s house because I respect people’s houses, but today I have time,” she said. “I am Zen Wen, so do not try to come for me because what I do have, and what I will always have, is time. So tick-tock, Mia.”

Already not in favor of Osefo calling herself “Zen Wen,” Black Twitter shared some of their reactions to the nickname.