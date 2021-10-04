Eazy- E’s Daughter Wants Her Dad To Get A Shoutout At Super Bowl Halftime Show

Eazy-E’s daughter has a special request during the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Los Angeles.

Speaking with TMZ, Ebie shared that she was looking forward to the entertainment lineup for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Dr. Dre, the former group member with Eazy-E and their group N.W.A., is set to be the headliner for the evening with Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg who will also take the stage.

With the halftime show only 20-minutes long, Ebie said that she would love a “RIP Eazy-E” shoutout, according to the outlet.

Eazy-E grew up in Compton, California, and was once a heavy-hitter in N.W.A. who help to define and revolutionize gangsta rap, for rappers but the entire genre as well. Eazy died in 1995 due to complications from HIV/AIDS.

Ebie says that with a potential 100 million viewers watching the show, she believes the heartfelt shoutout commemorates her father’s impact on the music industry.