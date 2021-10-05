Trending:

Lamar Odom Beats J.Lo’s Ex-Husband In Celebrity Boxing Match

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 02: Lamar Odom fights Ojani Noa in the third round during Celebrity Boxing Miami 2021 Lamar Odom vs Ojani Noa at the James L. Knight Center on October 02, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Lamar Odom Beats J.Lo’s Ex-Husband In Celebrity Boxing Match

Surprisingly, the two-time NBA champion has an undefeated boxing record.

PUBLISHED ON : OCTOBER 5, 2021 / 08:00 AM

Written by BET Staff

Lamar Odom has stepped into the boxing ring yet again. 

The two-time NBA champion went toe-to-toe with one of Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husbands Ojani Noa during the Celebrity Boxing Match in Miami, Fla. on Saturday (Oct. 2), according to Fox News.  

RELATED: Judge Responds After Lamar Odom Continues To Skip Out On Back Child Support Appears At Boxing Match

Odom had a genuine competitive advantage over Noa, who was married to Lopez between 1997 to 1998. He stands at 6-foot-10, 230 pounds with an 82-inch reach while Noa is 6-foot-1, 200 pounds and a 74-inch reach. Despite the significant height difference, the pair lasted all three rounds of the celebrity match-up. 

Odom currently has a record of 2-0 after defeating Aaron Carter earlier this year. 

Watch some highlights from the boxing match below:

(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in celebs