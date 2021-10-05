Lamar Odom Beats J.Lo’s Ex-Husband In Celebrity Boxing Match

Lamar Odom has stepped into the boxing ring yet again.

The two-time NBA champion went toe-to-toe with one of Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husbands Ojani Noa during the Celebrity Boxing Match in Miami, Fla. on Saturday (Oct. 2), according to Fox News.

RELATED: Judge Responds After Lamar Odom Continues To Skip Out On Back Child Support Appears At Boxing Match

Odom had a genuine competitive advantage over Noa, who was married to Lopez between 1997 to 1998. He stands at 6-foot-10, 230 pounds with an 82-inch reach while Noa is 6-foot-1, 200 pounds and a 74-inch reach. Despite the significant height difference, the pair lasted all three rounds of the celebrity match-up.

Odom currently has a record of 2-0 after defeating Aaron Carter earlier this year.

Watch some highlights from the boxing match below: