Oprah Winfrey Says She Only Has 3 Close Friends

Oprah Winfrey has no problem keeping a small group of friends.

The 67-year-old made an appearance on the Making Space with Hoda Kotb podcast on Monday (Oct. 4) with her longtime gal-pal Maria Shriver, according to PEOPLE. The pair have been friends for 42 years and according to Winfrey she thanks her “spiritual connection” she felt when the two first met.

“I first met her in the bathroom [while working at] WJZ-TV early in the morning. I was coming in to do the morning cut-ins and she was doing evening magazine and had been up all night. [She] was in the bathroom, literally, splashing water on her face, and we started a conversation," Winfrey shared on the podcast. “I forever think that that was, like, a divine moment that happened because she was one of my true, grounded friendships that carried me through my entire career.”

In addition to Shriver, she has two other close friends including her best friend and CBS Mornings Host Gayle King and Bob Greene.

“Everybody knows Gayle [King]. There's Gayle, there's Maria, there's Bob [Greene]. And that's about it, you know? Gayle and Maria, I met around the same time; Gayle and I [have been friends for] 42 years, Maria and I [have also been friends for] 42 years.”

Adding, “I never really expanded that circle until recently.”

Winfrey did however mention that she has developed a few more friendships within the past five years.

Listen to the podcast episode below: