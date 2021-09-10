Girls Trip!: Oprah Winfrey And Gayle King Take A Hilarious Joy Ride

Oprah Winfrey and her best friend Gayle King have hit the road for a hilarious girls road trip.

Part one of their three-part series, The OG Chronicles: Joy Ride, is out now and follows the gal pals as they take a "multi-stop adventure through Santa Barbara" and bring their fans all the laughs, Oprah Daily reports.

It's been 15-years since the besties hopped into a red Chevy Impala and made the trek from Santa Barbara, California, to New York City. The trip was filmed for an episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show back in 2006.

This time, they are visiting some of their favorite people in the city.

King, who is behind the wheel, came with a few wisecracking comments as they made their way to their destinations in a Lexus ES 350 F Sport.

“Tell the people: You don't like to merge,” King tells Winfrey. “You don't like to pass cars! You don't like to be on the highway!”

“That’s why I’m not driving,” Winfrey responds.

During their excursion, fans learn some interesting facts about the longtime friends, and in case you didn't know, King has tagged along with Winfrey and her partner Stedman Graham on every vacation the couple has taken since 1983.

“The three of us have had a wonderful time,” King said. “If I was the third wheel, I didn't know it! If Stedman didn't like me, that would've been tough.”

Part two and three of The OG Chronicles: Joy Ride will air every Thursday for the rest of September.

Watch the trailer below.