Kenya Moore Speaks Out On Porsha Williams Leaving ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

The Real Housewives of Atlanta has had some major shakeups recently. Model turned entrepreneur Cynthia Bailey is exiting the reality series and so is Dish Nation host Porsha Williams. Former Miss USA Kenya Moore, who holds a peach on the show and has had a rocky relationship with Williams, is now speaking out.

After competing on Dancing With the Stars on Monday (Oct. 4), Moore commented to Entertainment Tonight about Williams’ leaving, “I think people should do what makes them happy, and if that makes her happy, then good for her.”

Moore also addressed rumors that Marlo Hampton would join the series as a regular, saying, “Oh, I never say never. I just feel like, you just never say never. I’ll leave it there. Never say never. I’m happy for her too, if that’s true.”

On Sept. 30, Williams said via Instagram, "After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter. Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise. This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It's one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it's the right one."

She continued, "I want to thank Bravo, Truly Original, and Andy Cohen for this opportunity, and all the show's producers, editors, and assistants, for working tirelessly every day to create our show."

Williams also added, “Don't worry though, I'll be back on your TV very soon. I can't wait to share all of my exciting new endeavors with the world-beginning with the release of my memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha, out on November 16. As for the rest, you'll just have to wait and see! Love ya!"

Williams surprised fans earlier this year when she got engaged to former RHOA co-star Falynn Guobadia’s ex-husband Simon Guobadia. The couple announced their engagement via IG on May 10.