Cynthia Bailey Makes Epic ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Announcement

Cynthia Bailey announced on Instagram on Monday (September 27) that she is leaving Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta,” captioned Bailey under a picture of herself. “Thank you to my Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories!”

Bailey then relayed her excitement over what’s next for her and her career.

RELATED: ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Cynthia Bailey Might Consider A Move To Los Angeles

“I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures,” she continued. “Most importantly, THANK YOU to my fans! I could not have done it without your blessings, love, and support. Without the fans, none of this would be possible. I love and appreciate all of you.”

Bailey added: It’s time to move on to my next chapter, and I look forward to sharing it with all of you.”

The Grio reports that Bailey will appear on Real Housewives’spinoff, Ultimate Girls Trip, which was filmed in Turks and Caicos and set to air via Peacock later this year. The show will feature fellow RHOA star Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga of Real Housewives of New Jersey, and Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer from Real Housewives of New York.

See Cynthia Bailey’s announcement below.