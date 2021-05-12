RHOA’s Falynn Guobadia Speaks Out About Estranged Husband’s Engagement To Porsha Williams

Falynn Guobadia is breaking her silence over her estranged husband’s new engagement,

On Monday (May 10), Simon Guobadia announced he proposed to Falynn’s Real Housewives of Atlanta costar, Porsha Williams. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, he and Falynn have not yet finalized their divorce but the pair did reach a settlement in April.

"I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support," Falynn said in a statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday. "At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you."

Simon, 56, and Falynn, 31, tied the knot in June 2019. On April 22, via their respective social media accounts, they announced their split.

"After two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways," Falynn wrote in her Instagram Story. "We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other's lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other's children.

She added: “This mutual decision was not made lightly, and despite our current willingness to be transparent, we only ask our friends and supporters to be respectful of our privacy as our family gets through this very difficult period."

The 31-year-old also thanked her supporters, who she says "have shown a great deal of love for our family."

Simon also took to his IG Story and feed, writing, "After a year and a half together, Falynn and I have made the mutual decision to end our marriage. Despite our willingness to be transparent, we respectfully ask for privacy at this time. Thank you.”

Rumors of a split began swirling after the couple reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. Falynn attempted to do damage control right and spoke with The Jasmine Brand on March 31.