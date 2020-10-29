‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Gets A New Castmember For Season 13

A new face is slated to join the upcoming and latest season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Actress and singer Drew Sidora, who’s friends with returning star Cynthia Bailey, just moved from Los Angeles to Atlanta and will be introduced as a cast member for the Bravo show’s 13th season.

In a newly-released trailer, Sidora proclaims, "I bring the flavor to Atlanta."

RELATED: Here’s The Status Of Phaedra Parks’ Return To ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Sidora will be joined by fellow newcomer LaToya Ali, who has become good friends with returning castmember Kenya Moore. Additionally, Kandi Burruss, and Porsha Williams will be back for the new season along with Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam.

According to the trailer, drama between the Housewives, like always, will be at the core of Season 13. Cynthia and her fiancé Mike Hill will be facing challenges prior to their wedding (which took place on October 10). Kenya’s marriage to Marc Daly still remains uncertain after they separated last year. Kandi and Todd Tucker seem to be doing well while Porsha’s relationship with Dennis McKinley has taken a bit of a backseat.

From the looks of it, Season 13 is going to be a wild one. Watch the trailer for it below.