Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Divorce Still On Track, Despite Signs Of Reconciliation, Source Says

Kim Kardahsian has been a major support system for Kanye West during his rollout of his new album, Donda. But it is not a sign that their divorce being reversed, a source tells PEOPLE magazine.

Kardashian, 40, and 44-year-old Kanye have finally settled their differences, but their divorce is final, the source says.

“They have come a long way since Kim filed for divorce,” the source says. “It’s taken them months to get to this point. Kim is happy that they get along and that things are amicable.”

Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021. The two agreed to have joint custody of their four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Their egos have been put to the side for the sake of their children. “The kids will always be her number one priority. She wants to have a friendly relationship with Kanye, because it benefits the kids. Filing for divorce was always the most difficult decision for Kim. She only filed because they had issues that they couldn’t solve. She will always love Kanye though.”

The perception of their relationship may confuse folks, due to Kanye West’s recent listening event at Chicago’s Soldier Field, for his Donda album. The two recreated their wedding at Thursday night’s (August 26) event, with Kim wearing a white wedding dress, but was assured by the source that “right now, she is not calling [the divorce] off though.”

Kim truly wants her kids to have a good relationship with their father, and they’ve worked hard on maintaining a family surrounding for that sake.

“They have come a long way. The kids are thrilled when they see Kanye. Kim wants them to have an amazing relationship with their dad, just like she did with her dad,” the source adds.