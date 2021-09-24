Young Thug Set To Perform For The First Time On Saturday Night Live

Written by Nigel Roberts

NBC’s long-running comedy series Saturday Night Live kicks off its 47th season on Oct. 2. The Emmy Award-winning show starts the new season with four consecutive live shows with a lineup of A-list celebrities including Young Thug, making his debut music performance on Oct. 16. The Atlanta rapper, whose birth name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, is expected to drop his new album, Punk, one day before his SNL performance.

.@YoungThug will release his new album titled #PUNK on Friday, October 15.💕🐍 pic.twitter.com/RN4ZCAV2zT — Music News & Rumors (@MusicNewsRumor) September 22, 2021

HAPPENING NOW! Join us on the NPR Music YouTube channel for the premiere of Young Thug's Tiny Desk (home) concert: https://t.co/xOZeuyvp2f — NPR Music (@nprmusic) July 27, 2021

Owen Wilson is slated to host the season premiere, with Kacey Musgraves making her second appearance as a musical guest. On Oct. 9, Kim Kardashian West will host SNL for the first time, joined by musical guest Halsey, who recently released her fourth album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, that debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Current Albums chart. Rami Malek, making his debut, will headline as the host on Oct. 16, with Young Thug as the musical guest. SNL alum Jason Sudeikis returns to the show on Oct. 23 for the first time as a host, with musical guest Brandi Carlile, a six-time Grammy Award-winner, making her debut.