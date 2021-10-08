Oscars: Will Packer To Produce 2022 Academy Awards

Prolific producer Will Packer has been named the official producer of the 94th Annual Academy Awards on March 27, 2022.

This will be the first time Packer has produced the Oscars, but his extensive resume as a producer for films and TV projects includes Ride Along, Girls Trip, Think Like a Man, and Straight Outta Compton. According to Deadline, the Academy is continuing to beef up production, looking for fresh ideas.

The 47-year-old is also the founder and CEO of his film production company Will Packer Productions and his television, digital, and branded content company, Will Packer Media.

“The power, the beauty, the romance of the imagery in movies has always attracted me. I’m fully embracing the challenge of bringing an ode to one of the most iconic mediums in the world to life. What an honor,” Packer said in an official statement.

Additional film credits from Packer as the producer or executive producer also include The Photograph, Little, What Men Want, Night School, Breaking In, No Good Deed, Takers, Obsessed, and Stomp The Yard. His television credits include That Girl Lay Lay, Blackballed, Ambitions, Bigger, Being Mary Jane, and Uncle Buck.

The 94th Oscars take place at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood on March 27 and will be televised live on ABC.