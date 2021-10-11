I Do!: Cardi B Officiated A Same-Sex Wedding For National Coming Out Day

What would you do if Cardi B surprised you and your spouse-to-be on your wedding day?

Well Cardi B served as the officiant to a beautiful same-sex wedding ahead of National Coming Out Day on October 11. On the latest episode of her Messenger series, Cardi Tries __ the “Up” rapper joined bride Brandi and to help her marry her future wife, Shannon.

Cardi Tries follows Cardi as she tries different experiences and adventures she has never done before.

That’s So Raven actress Raven Symoné also joined in for the memorable day as a special guest. She sat in with Cardi and Brandi to pick her dress and decorations for the nuptials. The trio also teams up to plan a magical day for the couple.

During one moment in the episode, Brandi shares with the two stars that after she recently came out her mother was not in support of the marriage and would not be attending the wedding. Cardi, Raven and Brandi soon discuss some challenges same-sex couples face, according to Brides.com.

“It’s National Coming Out Day, which we all know is a layered journey for many people in the LGBTQ+ community," Raven explains to Cardi. "Being part of a same-sex marriage is important so people see that there’s differences obviously, but also similarities.”

Cardio also shares a personal family experience she had when she met her sister’s girlfriend.

“Trust me when I tell you, my mom loves my sister’s girlfriend more than she loves us," she says. "It just became such a friendship, and it’s so smooth.

Fast forward to the day of the wedding, not only was the surprise to Shannon a success, there were tears, laughs and lots of love.

Watch the clip below: