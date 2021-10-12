Fuquan Johnson’s Mother Speaks Out On Her Son’s Death

On Sep. 3, comedian Fuquan Johnson was pronounced dead after an apparent overdose at a party in Venice, California. According to Deadline, two comedians Ricky Angeli, 48, and Natalie Williamson, 33, also died. Comedian Kate Quigley was hospitalized and eventually released. Johnson’s mother is now speaking out about the death of her son.

Johnson reportedly died due to fentanyl-laced cocaine. His mother, Paulene Johnson, told TMZ she supports the use of fentanyl strips, which is considered “safer.” She “firmly believes” Fuquan would be alive if he would have access to fentanyl strips instead of the fentanyl-laced cocaine.

TMZ said Paulene Johnson does not support drug use. She also did not know her son used drugs, other than marijuana.

Fentanyl, which is a controlled substance, is a synthetic opioid 100 times stronger than morphine. The LAPD is investigating who supplied the painkillers.

Fuquan Johnson was only 42 years old.