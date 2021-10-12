‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Will Return (For Now) Without Wendy Williams

Season 13 of The Wendy Williams Show is finally returning but without Wendy Williams.

A statement from the show read, “The Wendy Williams Show will start airing originals on Monday, October 18, with an exciting lineup of guest hosts and panels to be announced shortly.”

The statement continued, “Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis. She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.”

The statement also added, “We want her health to be her top priority. As soon as she's ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair. We very much appreciate the respect for Wendy’s privacy, as well as all the good wishes from her fans, station partners and advertisers.”