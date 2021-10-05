Nick Cannon Could Be Taking Over ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

The season 13 premiere of The Wendy Williams Show has been delayed several times due to the talk show host struggling with her health. However, there might be a backup plan if Williams cannot return anytime soon.

According to Page Six, Nick Cannon could be a temporary replacement.

A source told the outlet, “The executives have been talking. They are keeping a close eye on [Williams’] recovery and hoping for the best. But they have pushed back [her] show premiere several times so they are already thinking of a backup plan.”

The source continued, “It would not be a far stretch for Nick to take her time slot… Debmar-Mercury [which produces both Williams’s show and Cannon’s talk show] is really pushing to make Nick Cannon’s show a huge success. He already has a major platform, and a huge fanbase, so it is an easy win. So, if Wendy’s show ends up being a no-go, their backup plan is already set.”

The Wendy Williams Show was originally set to return Sept. 20 but was pushed back to October 4. The new date is now Oct. 18.

TMZ reported Williams, 57, was voluntarily admitted to an NYC hospital on Sept. 14 for a psych evaluation. The outlet also reported she had the coronavirus but was vaccinated and asymptomatic. However, she has now tested negative for COVID-19.



We wish Wendy Williams a speedy recovery.