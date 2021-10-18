Adele Concert Special Will Feature Oprah Interview

Adele is setting the music scene ablaze next month with a special concert performance and Oprah Winfrey interview as part of the event.

Ahead of the release of her long-awaited fourth album 30, CBS is set to air a two-hour special “Adele One Night Only” featuring a concert debuting the singer’s latest material on Sunday (Nov. 14) at 8:30 PM ET, Variety reports. It has been six years since the 33-year-old has released new music.