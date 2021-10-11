Cardi B Jokingly Predicts How She Will React To Adele’s New Music

We are all prepared for some new music from Adele who is slated to make her comeback on the scene with her new single “Easy On Me” on Friday (Oct. 15).

Ahead of the release, Adele shared a snippet of the track featuring an emotional ballad and Cardi B had a hilarious reaction to the teaser. “Adele gonna make me argue with my man before my birthday,” the “WAP” rapper said on Twitter. She celebrated her 29th birthday on Monday (Oct. 11).