Being Mary Jane
Mixed Messages
Season 1 E 5 • 02/04/2014
Kara encourages Mary Jane to use an online dating service, a missing bracelet causes tension in the Patterson household, and Mary Jane unintentionally spills a secret.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
1:01:40
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E1Being Mary JaneBeing Mary Jane
Mary Jane has made it as a top-rated TV talk show host, but a luckless love life has left her feeling like she's running out of time to realize her dream of starting a family.
07/02/2013
Full Ep
41:05
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E2Being Mary JaneStorm Advisory
A shake-up at SNC has everyone on edge, David and Andre have a chance encounter, and Mary Jane gets a surprise visitor at work.
01/07/2014
Full Ep
40:07
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E3Being Mary JaneGirls' Night In
Mary Jane is faced with an ethical dilemma and later reveals a secret to her girlfriends after a night of partying, while Andre and Avery air their grievances.
01/14/2014
Full Ep
40:27
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E4Being Mary JaneThe Huxtables Have Fallen
When Patrick finds out about her affair with Andre, Mary Jane begins to question her choices, and the Patterson family throws a surprise party to celebrate Patrick's sobriety.
01/21/2014
Full Ep
40:07
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E5Being Mary JaneMixed Messages
Kara encourages Mary Jane to use an online dating service, a missing bracelet causes tension in the Patterson household, and Mary Jane unintentionally spills a secret.
02/04/2014
Full Ep
40:04
S1 • E6Being Mary JaneExposed
Mary Jane must decide whether to air a story that could ruin a friend's reputation, and she experiences unexpected emotions when she sees David at a charity gala.
02/11/2014
Full Ep
40:07
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E7Being Mary JaneHindsight Is 20/40
Andre helps P.J. out of a jam, Patrick decides to move out of his parents' house, and Mary Jane rethinks her relationship with Andre after a heart-to-heart with her mom.
02/18/2014
Full Ep
40:07
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E8Being Mary JaneBlindsided
Mary Jane faces the consequences of her choices as SNC goes into damage control, Niecy's due date arrives, and P.J. has a suggestion for his mom's pain management.
02/25/2014
Full Ep
40:36
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E9Being Mary JaneUber Love
Mary Jane has a revelation about her relationship with David, tries to figure out who betrayed her secret and makes some late-night house calls to set things right.
02/25/2014
Full Ep
40:43
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E1Being Mary JanePeople in Glass Houses Shouldn't Throw Fish
As Mary Jane seeks closure on her relationship with David, an argument at the Patterson household results in Niecy packing up her kids and moving into her aunt's home.
02/03/2015
Full Ep
40:42
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E2Being Mary JaneFreedom
Mark asks Mary Jane to pose as his girlfriend when his parents come to town, Niecy overstays her welcome, and Mary Jane prepares for a story on sex trafficking.
02/03/2015
Full Ep
40:42
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E3Being Mary JaneMary Jane Knows Best
Mary Jane begins the process of freezing her eggs and attends an event as David's plus-one in the hopes of landing an interview with the keynote speaker.
02/03/2015
Full Ep
40:43
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E4Being Mary JaneSleepless in Atlanta
When Niecy and the father of her son reconnect, it leads to an awkward situation, and the subject of Mary Jane's elusive interview makes an unannounced visit to her office.
02/03/2015
Full Ep
40:41
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E5Being Mary JaneNo Eggspectations
A live broadcast of "Talk Back" scheduled ahead of Mary Jane's egg extraction does not go as expected, and P.J. approaches David with an investment opportunity.
02/03/2015
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
New NormalTyler Perry's Sistas
Maurice schools newly single Sabrina on casual hookups, Andi hits a legal snag with Dr. Cruise, and Zac finds comfort in an unlikely source. All New Sistas. Tonight, 9/8c on BET
08/20/2025
Promo
00:30
New NormalTyler Perry's Sistas
Maurice schools newly single Sabrina on casual hookups, Andi hits a legal snag with Dr. Cruise, and Zac finds comfort in an unlikely source. All New Sistas. Next Wednesday, 9/8c on BET
08/15/2025
Promo
00:15
Mardi Gras Mishaps
The classmates are divided at the Zulu Parade for their History of Mardi Gras class final, a philosophy debate gets heated, and Saucy Santana's partying continues to creates more tension in the house. Next Tuesday, 9/8c on BET
08/13/2025
Promo
00:30
Heavy Is The CrownTyler Perry's Sistas
Sabrina confronts her betrayers, and Andi digs into a grave case, while Karen sinks deeper into postpartum struggles. Wednesday 9/8c on BET on BET
08/11/2025