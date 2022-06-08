BET Her Presents: About Her Business
Melba Wilson, Elisheba Israel & Chantel Powell
Season 2 E 2 • 08/13/2022
Entrepreneurs Melba Wilson, Elisheba Israel, Chantel Powell, Tai Beauchamp and Malaika Jones share how they fought to achieve success as Black female founders.
Full Ep
20:32
BET Her Presents: About Her BusinessS2 • E1Fawn Weaver, Valyncia, Denise Woodward & Tressa Smallwood
A CEO of a premium whiskey brand, mother-daughter realtor duo, owner of an allergy-friendly dessert brand and film producer share stories behind their success as Black businesswomen.
08/06/2022
Full Ep
20:34
BET Her Presents: About Her BusinessS2 • E2Melba Wilson, Elisheba Israel & Chantel Powell
08/13/2022
Full Ep
20:30
BET Her Presents: About Her BusinessS1 • E1Kalilah Wright, Pinky Cole & Raynell Steward
Meet the Black female bosses behind an inspirational graphic T-shirt brand, a plant-based burger joint, an NYC-based custom clothing company and a crayon-like cosmetic line.
08/16/2022
Full Ep
20:30
BET Her Presents: About Her BusinessS1 • E2Necole Kane, Yve-Car Momperousse & Reese Scott
Necole Kane, Yve-Car Momperousse, Reese Scott and Denequa Williams-Clarke recount their career journeys and pivots -- from selling a brand to building a business from the ground up.
08/16/2022
Full Ep
19:44
BET Her Presents: About Her BusinessS1 • E3Brandice Daniel, Salone Monet & Miko Underwood
Brandice Daniel -- founder of Harlem Fashion Row -- takes over New York Fashion Week to honor Black fashion history with rising designers Salone Monet, Kapasa Musonda and Miko Underwood.
08/16/2022
Full Ep
20:29
BET Her Presents: About Her BusinessS1 • E4Courtney Adeleye, April Spencer, Tori Soudan & Yolanda White
Yolanda White, April Spencer, Tori Soudan and Courtney Adeleye lead with compassion in their respective businesses -- fashion, health care, footwear and hair care.
08/16/2022
Full Ep
20:32
BET Her Presents: About Her BusinessS2 • E3Bobbi Peterson, Cherri Harris, Shawn Brown & Whitney Beatty
Find out how an orthodontist, a truck driver, a creative cheesecake baker and a cannabis dispensary owner ignored naysayers and overcame adversity to become their own bosses.
08/21/2022
Full Ep
20:32
BET Her Presents: About Her BusinessS2 • E4Jasmine Crowe, Dawn Kelly, Aliyah Ortiz & Marvina Robinson
These Black female founders include an advocate for food waste and hunger, an innovator offering an oasis of nourishing food, a fitness entrepreneur and a trailblazing champagne aficionado.
08/27/2022
