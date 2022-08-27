SATURDAYS AT 10/9c
A magazine formatted lifestyle docu-series showcasing Black women entreprenuers.
Season 2
- Latest Episode20:32Sign in to Watch
S2 • E4
Jasmine Crowe, Dawn Kelly, Aliyah Ortiz & Marvina RobinsonThese Black female founders include an advocate for food waste and hunger, an innovator offering an oasis of nourishing food, a fitness entrepreneur and a trailblazing champagne aficionado.08/27/2022
- 20:32Sign in to Watch
S2 • E3
Bobbi Peterson, Cherri Harris, Shawn Brown & Whitney BeattyFind out how an orthodontist, a truck driver, a creative cheesecake baker and a cannabis dispensary owner ignored naysayers and overcame adversity to become their own bosses.08/21/2022
- 20:34Sign in to Watch
S2 • E2
Melba Wilson, Elisheba Israel & Chantel PowellEntrepreneurs Melba Wilson, Elisheba Israel, Chantel Powell, Tai Beauchamp and Malaika Jones share how they fought to achieve success as Black female founders.08/13/2022
- 20:32
S2 • E1
Fawn Weaver, Valyncia, Denise Woodward & Tressa SmallwoodA CEO of a premium whiskey brand, mother-daughter realtor duo, owner of an allergy-friendly dessert brand and film producer share stories behind their success as Black businesswomen.08/06/2022
About About Her Business
A magazine formatted lifestyle docu-series showcasing black women entreprenuers.