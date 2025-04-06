Tyler Perry's House Of Payne

Hanging Solo

Season 12 E 16 • 12/10/2025

The stakes are high, and all hands are on deck on Election Day, and Calvin is determined to find the answer to his question about Miranda's love life.

Full Ep
21:30

S12 • E6
Tyler Perry's House Of Payne
House of Bad Neighbors

The Payne family must innovate when Mrs. Wellington returns with a vengeance, and Calvin's relationship with Laura hits a turning point.
06/04/2025
Full Ep
21:30

S12 • E7
Tyler Perry's House Of Payne
Burying the Hatchet

Ella seeks divine help when tempers flare between Laura and the Payne family, and Jazmine must decide whether to forgive her dishonest classmate.
06/11/2025
Full Ep
21:29

S12 • E8
Tyler Perry's House Of Payne
House of Probation

Calvin and Laura receive unexpected news, Curtis and Glo join forces against Mrs. Wellington, and Calvin and Miranda navigate the complexities of co-parenting.
06/18/2025
Full Ep
21:31

S12 • E9
Tyler Perry's House Of Payne
House of Second Chances

Jazmine grapples with a roller coaster of emotions during a group project, and Ella imparts crucial advice as Curtis and Floyd navigate the intricacies of business.
06/25/2025
Full Ep
21:29

S12 • E10
Tyler Perry's House Of Payne
Protector in Chief

Tragedy strikes, forcing C.J. to spring into action. Lisa is pulled from each angle.
07/02/2025
Full Ep
21:06
S12 • E11
Tyler Perry's House Of Payne
The Storm

Calvin and Laura hit a rough patch when he and Miranda team up to express their disapproval of Laura's birthday gift for Christian, and Glo's political rival plays dirty.
11/05/2025
Full Ep
21:32
S12 • E12
Tyler Perry's House Of Payne
House of Change

Curtis and C.J. are honored for their contributions to the city, but the celebrations comes to a halt when Calvin shares unhappy new developments with the family.
11/12/2025
Full Ep
21:30
S12 • E13
Tyler Perry's House Of Payne
House of Final Chapters

Curtis and Floyd are divided over Q Anthony's seemingly lucrative offer for their business, and Calvin faces the end of the road with Laura.
11/19/2025
Full Ep
21:32
S12 • E14
Tyler Perry's House Of Payne
A Brother's Love

The family raises a brow at Miranda's new boo, and Calvin must navigate the complexities of parenting.
11/27/2025
Full Ep
01:46
S12 • E15
Tyler Perry's House Of Payne
Can We Have Dinner

In the wake of his breakup with Laura, Calvin reconsiders his relationship with ex Miranda, and Jazmine's school project leads to a surprising connection.
12/03/2025
Full Ep
21:30
S12 • E16
Tyler Perry's House Of Payne
Hanging Solo

The stakes are high, and all hands are on deck on Election Day, and Calvin is determined to find the answer to his question about Miranda's love life.
12/10/2025
Full Ep
20:58
S12 • E17
Tyler Perry's House Of Payne
A Chicken Dinner

The family isn't happy as Calvin considers repairing his relationship with Laura, and things heat up between Jaxon and Jazmine on their first date night.
12/17/2025
