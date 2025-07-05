Tyler Perry's House Of Payne
House of Change
Season 12 E 12 • 11/12/2025
Curtis and C.J. are honored for their contributions to the city, but the celebrations comes to a halt when Calvin shares unhappy new developments with the family.
Full Ep
21:30
S12 • E2Tyler Perry's House Of PayneDoing the Work
Laura's temper gets the better of her in the wake of her unpleasant clash with the Paynes, and Ella's successful Bible study takes an unexpected turn when Mrs. Wellington arrives.
05/07/2025
Full Ep
21:30
S12 • E3Tyler Perry's House Of PayneHouse of Outrage
Ella reveals her deep disdain for Laura, and C.J. and Curtis advise Calvin on the challenge of preserving his future marriage while also safeguarding his relationship with his mother.
05/14/2025
Full Ep
21:31
S12 • E4Tyler Perry's House Of PayneThe Talk
Ella confronts Laura in an attempt at reconciliation, and Janine must navigate unexpected challenges when Deena urgently requests to meet.
05/21/2025
Full Ep
21:32
S12 • E5Tyler Perry's House Of PayneHouse of Tough Decisions
Tensions rise between Curtis and Floyd as a new potential business creates havoc, and Jazmine grapples with a challenging decision regarding a dishonest former classmate.
05/28/2025
Full Ep
21:30
S12 • E6Tyler Perry's House Of PayneHouse of Bad Neighbors
The Payne family must innovate when Mrs. Wellington returns with a vengeance, and Calvin's relationship with Laura hits a turning point.
06/04/2025
Full Ep
21:30
S12 • E7Tyler Perry's House Of PayneBurying the Hatchet
Ella seeks divine help when tempers flare between Laura and the Payne family, and Jazmine must decide whether to forgive her dishonest classmate.
06/11/2025
Full Ep
21:29
S12 • E8Tyler Perry's House Of PayneHouse of Probation
Calvin and Laura receive unexpected news, Curtis and Glo join forces against Mrs. Wellington, and Calvin and Miranda navigate the complexities of co-parenting.
06/18/2025
Full Ep
21:31
S12 • E9Tyler Perry's House Of PayneHouse of Second Chances
Jazmine grapples with a roller coaster of emotions during a group project, and Ella imparts crucial advice as Curtis and Floyd navigate the intricacies of business.
06/25/2025
Full Ep
21:29
S12 • E10Tyler Perry's House Of PayneProtector in Chief
Tragedy strikes, forcing C.J. to spring into action. Lisa is pulled from each angle.
07/02/2025
Full Ep
21:06
S12 • E11Tyler Perry's House Of PayneThe Storm
Calvin and Laura hit a rough patch when he and Miranda team up to express their disapproval of Laura's birthday gift for Christian, and Glo's political rival plays dirty.
11/05/2025
Full Ep
21:32
S12 • E12Tyler Perry's House Of PayneHouse of Change
Curtis and C.J. are honored for their contributions to the city, but the celebrations comes to a halt when Calvin shares unhappy new developments with the family.
11/12/2025
Full Ep
21:30
S12 • E13Tyler Perry's House Of PayneHouse of Final Chapters
Curtis and Floyd are divided over Q Anthony's seemingly lucrative offer for their business, and Calvin faces the end of the road with Laura.
11/19/2025
Full Ep
21:32
S12 • E14Tyler Perry's House Of PayneA Brother's Love
The family raises a brow at Miranda's new boo, and Calvin must navigate the complexities of parenting.
11/27/2025
Full Ep
01:46
S12 • E15Tyler Perry's House Of PayneCan We Have Dinner
In the wake of his breakup with Laura, Calvin reconsiders his relationship with ex Miranda, and Jazmine's school project leads to a surprising connection.
12/03/2025
Full Ep
21:30
S12 • E16Tyler Perry's House Of PayneHanging Solo
The stakes are high, and all hands are on deck on Election Day, and Calvin is determined to find the answer to his question about Miranda's love life.
12/10/2025
