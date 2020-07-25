BET Her Presents: The Couch

Thin Like MeSeason 3 E 1 • 07/09/2022
A fitness model who struggles with an eating disorder begins to prioritize weight loss over her health when she's body-shamed while planning her parents’ 40th wedding anniversary.
BET Her Presents: The CouchS1 • E1BET Her Presents: The Couch: "Everything Is Fine"
After giving birth to her son, a first-time mom struggles to adapt to motherhood and quickly finds herself spiraling out of control.
07/25/2020
BET Her Presents: The CouchS1 • E2BET Her Presents: The Couch: "Baby Blue"
A woman accustomed to projecting a confident, idealized self-image on social media grapples with alienation and postpartum depression after becoming a new mom.
07/25/2020
BET Her Presents: The CouchS2 • E1Through Her Eyes
Hardworking psychology student Jasmine forms a meaningful bond with Miranda, an unhoused woman whose life has been knocked off course by personal loss and mismanaged mental illness.
07/10/2021
BET Her Presents: The CouchS2 • E2Almost Enough
Patience turns to her compassionate therapist for help when her depression and anxiety get in the way of her friendships, her career and her wellbeing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
07/10/2021
BET Her Presents: The CouchS3 • E1Thin Like Me
07/09/2022
One Mom Stops at Nothing in The Ghost and the House of Truth
A mother sets out on an intense search with the local police to find her missing daughter in The Ghost and the House of Truth, now streaming on BET+.
07/29/2022
About Her BusinessBlack Women Building Empires on About Her Business
From orthodontists to fitness experts, Black women entrepreneurs and their successful businesses take the spotlight on the new season of About Her Business, premiering August 6 at 10/9c.
07/28/2022
It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show
Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
07/28/2022
It's Duncan vs. Duncan on Carl Weber's The Family Business
The Duncans' loyalties to their allies and to one another are tested as old rivalries explode into chaos on the new season of Carl Weber's The Family Business, now streaming on BET+.
07/28/2022