BET Her Presents: The Couch
Thin Like Me
Season 3 E 1 • 07/09/2022

A fitness model who struggles with an eating disorder begins to prioritize weight loss over her health when she's body-shamed while planning her parents’ 40th wedding anniversary.

22:09

BET Her Presents: The Couch
S1 • E1
BET Her Presents: The Couch: "Everything Is Fine"

After giving birth to her son, a first-time mom struggles to adapt to motherhood and quickly finds herself spiraling out of control.
07/25/2020
22:50

BET Her Presents: The Couch
S1 • E2
BET Her Presents: The Couch: "Baby Blue"

A woman accustomed to projecting a confident, idealized self-image on social media grapples with alienation and postpartum depression after becoming a new mom.
07/25/2020
20:17

BET Her Presents: The Couch
S2 • E1
Through Her Eyes

Hardworking psychology student Jasmine forms a meaningful bond with Miranda, an unhoused woman whose life has been knocked off course by personal loss and mismanaged mental illness.
07/10/2021
20:25

BET Her Presents: The Couch
S2 • E2
Almost Enough

Patience turns to her compassionate therapist for help when her depression and anxiety get in the way of her friendships, her career and her wellbeing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
07/10/2021
20:18

BET Her Presents: The Couch
S3 • E1
Thin Like Me

A fitness model who struggles with an eating disorder begins to prioritize weight loss over her health when she's body-shamed while planning her parents’ 40th wedding anniversary.
07/09/2022
19:28

BET Her Presents: The Couch
S3 • E2
Behind the Smile

A news anchor with vitiligo learns the network wants to hide her condition on camera, forcing her to choose between her dream job and staying true to herself.
07/09/2022
