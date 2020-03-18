Tyler Perry's Sistas

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
Season 2 E 5 • 11/04/2020
Andi celebrates a professional triumph as her love life gets more complicated, Maurice thinks he's being replaced at work, and Danni worries Preston is racist after an incident in bed.
Tyler Perry's SistasS1 • E20A Chance to Love
Gary’s insecurities come to light. Karen and Zac find themselves in a familiar place. Danni finds herself the mediator between friends.
03/18/2020
Tyler Perry's SistasS1 • E21From the Balcony
The dating game has Danni at a disadvantage when her feelings get the best of her. Andi tries to be strong for Gary. Karen stands strong on her principles. Sabrina opens up in the midst of a tragedy.
03/25/2020
Tyler Perry's SistasS1 • E22The Yellow Dress
Karen's mom comes to her defense, Sabrina sees a different side of Calvin, Andi receives an important call, and Gary has an unexpected encounter.
04/01/2020
Tyler Perry's SistasS1 • E23Home for a Queen
The ladies are concerned about Andi and her relationship choice as Andi’s patience wears thin. Sabrina stands strong for all of her friends who seem to be under attack.
04/08/2020
Tyler Perry's SistasS1 • E24A Bad Feeling
Sabrina worries that Andi is blind to Gary's true nature, Zac gets advice from a self-made millionaire, Andi receives unsolicited help, and Karen has a shocking encounter.
04/15/2020
Tyler Perry's SistasS1 • E25The Long Road
A terrifying encounter threatens Karen's safety, Sabrina shows loyalty to Maurice, Danni confronts Preston, and Andi learns shocking news about Gary.
04/29/2020
Tyler Perry's SistasS2 • E1The Lonely Road
Andi learns more about Gary's secret life from an unexpected source, Sabrina visits Maurice in the hospital, and Zac encounters a familiar face at Karen's apartment.
10/14/2020
Tyler Perry's SistasS2 • E2High Crimes
Andi and Sabrina deal with the fallout from Gary's shady business dealings, Fatima calls in a favor, and Karen receives an unexpected phone call.
10/15/2020
Tyler Perry's SistasS2 • E3It's All About Pacing
Aaron extends an invitation to Karen, Andi receives legal advice, Danni sends Preston mixed signals, Sabrina has second thoughts, and Zac considers a lucrative offer.
10/21/2020
Tyler Perry's SistasS2 • E4Trying to Stay Open
Zac crashes Karen and Aaron's romantic night, Sabrina helps Andi get back on her feet, Preston's role-playing goes too far for Danni, Zac asks Fatima for help, and Andi confronts her boss.
10/28/2020
Tyler Perry's SistasS2 • E5Up in Flames
Andi celebrates a professional triumph as her love life gets more complicated, Maurice thinks he's being replaced at work, and Danni worries Preston is racist after an incident in bed.
11/04/2020
Tyler Perry's SistasS2 • E6That Look
Andi invites Paris to Maurice's charity drag show after a fight with Gary, Zac and Fatima connect over dinner, Danni considers moving on from Preston, and Calvin has a proposal for Maurice.
11/11/2020
Tyler Perry's SistasS2 • E7Complications
Sabrina hears an upsetting rumor about Calvin, Karen grows closer to Aaron, Andi has an uncomfortable conversation, Fatima encourages Zac, and Danni gets an unexpected wake-up call.
11/18/2020
Tyler Perry's SistasS2 • E8Moving On
Danni lashes out after getting caught in a lie, Andi receives an unexpected offer, Sabrina confides in Maurice, and Karen has an eye-opening conversation with a new client.
11/25/2020
Tyler Perry's SistasS2 • E9When I Get Home
Sabrina asks Maurice for a big favor, Karen urges Andi to move on from Gary, Preston and Danni clear the air, and Zac grows suspicious of Fatima's motives.
12/02/2020
Tyler Perry's SistasS2 • E10The Encounter
Maurice faces his attacker, Sabrina gets upset during Andi's celebration, Zac has an awkward experience on his job site, and an uninvited visitor catches Andi by surprise.
12/09/2020
Tyler Perry's SistasS2 • E11The Hot Stove
Karen wants to pace her relationship with Aaron, Sabrina worries Maurice and Olonzo's fight went too far, and Gary leaves Andi in a life-threatening position.
12/16/2020
Tyler Perry's SistasS2 • E12Thinking of You
Karen rushes to Andi's side, Maurice gives Calvin relationship advice, Jacobi makes a move for Sabrina, and the women rally around Andi when she faces Gary.
12/23/2020
Tyler Perry's SistasS2 • E13Let It Be
Karen confronts Zac after she receives shocking news, Calvin grows jealous of Sabrina's new coworker, Fatima offers Andi relationship advice, and Danni has a frightening encounter.
01/27/2021
Tyler Perry's SistasS2 • E14Just for Me
Danni faces down Preston's racist brothers, Maurice accuses Sabrina of stringing Calvin along, Fatima confronts Hayden about his talk with Zac, and Karen finds out Zac is seeing someone.
02/03/2021
