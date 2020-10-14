Tyler Perry's Sistas
S2 • E1
The Lonely RoadAndi learns more about Gary's secret life from an unexpected source, Sabrina visits Maurice in the hospital, and Zac encounters a familiar face at Karen's apartment.10/14/2020
S2 • E2
High CrimesAndi and Sabrina deal with the fallout from Gary's shady business dealings, Fatima calls in a favor, and Karen receives an unexpected phone call.10/15/2020
S2 • E3
It's All About PacingAaron extends an invitation to Karen, Andi receives legal advice, Danni sends Preston mixed signals, Sabrina has second thoughts, and Zac considers a lucrative offer.10/21/2020
S2 • E4
Trying to Stay OpenZac crashes Karen and Aaron's romantic night, Sabrina helps Andi get back on her feet, Preston's role-playing goes too far for Danni, Zac asks Fatima for help, and Andi confronts her boss.10/28/2020
S2 • E5
Up in FlamesAndi celebrates a professional triumph as her love life gets more complicated, Maurice thinks he's being replaced at work, and Danni worries Preston is racist after an incident in bed.11/04/2020
S2 • E6
That LookAndi invites Paris to Maurice's charity drag show after a fight with Gary, Zac and Fatima connect over dinner, Danni considers moving on from Preston, and Calvin has a proposal for Maurice.11/11/2020
S2 • E7
ComplicationsSabrina hears an upsetting rumor about Calvin, Karen grows closer to Aaron, Andi has an uncomfortable conversation, Fatima encourages Zac, and Danni gets an unexpected wake-up call.11/18/2020
S2 • E8
Moving OnDanni lashes out after getting caught in a lie, Andi receives an unexpected offer, Sabrina confides in Maurice, and Karen has an eye-opening conversation with a new client.11/25/2020
S2 • E9
When I Get HomeSabrina asks Maurice for a big favor, Karen urges Andi to move on from Gary, Preston and Danni clear the air, and Zac grows suspicious of Fatima's motives.12/02/2020
S2 • E10
The EncounterMaurice faces his attacker, Sabrina gets upset during Andi's celebration, Zac has an awkward experience on his job site, and an uninvited visitor catches Andi by surprise.12/09/2020