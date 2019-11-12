Tyler Perry's Sistas

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
BugabooSeason 1 E 18 • 03/04/2020
Gary rescues Andi at a critical moment, Sabrina sees another side of Calvin, Danni gets a surprise visitor, and Maurice faces a dangerous situation.
Watching
Full Ep
42:13
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's SistasS1 • E8Old Faithful
Andi faces two unpleasant alternatives, Danni thinks the ladies are holding out on her, Sabrina struggles to accept Calvin, and Karen's hookup has words with her.
12/11/2019
Full Ep
34:17
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's SistasS1 • E9Acceptance
Andi has a heavy proposition for Gary, Sabrina investigates her suspicions about Calvin, and Aaron asks Andi to speak to Karen on his behalf.
12/19/2019
Full Ep
35:45
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's SistasS1 • E10Revelations
Andi learns news that jeopardizes her future, Aaron catches Karen by surprise, Sabrina steps outside her comfort zone, and Danni's resentment continues.
01/08/2020
Full Ep
41:43
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's SistasS1 • E11The Sister Circle
Karen, Sabrina and Danni help Andi as she faces a painful reality, Danni tries to convince Karen to reconsider a decision, and Maurice devises a plan for Sabrina.
01/15/2020
Full Ep
42:14
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's SistasS1 • E12All I Got
The drama in Andi's personal and professional life comes to a head, Sabrina seeks advice from her friends, Danni learns unexpected news, and a client shocks Karen.
01/22/2020
Full Ep
42:11
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's SistasS1 • E13In Front of Me
Maurice hatches a scheme to help Sabrina get some answers, Gary forces Andi to make a painful choice, and the ladies blackmail Zac to keep his jealousy at bay.
01/29/2020
Full Ep
42:12
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's SistasS1 • E14To Be Free
Maurice's scheme for Sabrina backfires, Danni gets to know a mysterious man, Zac's jealousy grows when Karen offers Aaron support, and Andi receives a surprising offer.
02/05/2020
Full Ep
42:12
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's SistasS1 • E15Too Much Glass
Karen finds herself caught in the middle of a blowout between Zac and Aaron, Zac confronts Helena about her pregnancy, and Sabrina receives an unexpected visitor at work.
02/12/2020
Full Ep
42:12
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's SistasS1 • E16The Firm
Andi's past with Gary threatens her career, Karen struggles to return to work and learns more about Aaron's past, and Danni helps Zac get answers.
02/19/2020
Full Ep
42:12
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's SistasS1 • E17The Trojan Horse
Sabrina tries to reconcile with Calvin, Karen hires a cleaning service to clean up Zac's mess, Danni continues to advocate on behalf of Zac, and Andi gets a rude awakening.
02/26/2020
Full Ep
42:11
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's SistasS1 • E18Bugaboo
Gary rescues Andi at a critical moment, Sabrina sees another side of Calvin, Danni gets a surprise visitor, and Maurice faces a dangerous situation.
03/04/2020
Full Ep
42:13
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's SistasS1 • E19Give Me the Night
Jasmine vows revenge after Andi identifies Morris as her attacker, Preston forges an intense connection with Danni, and Aaron confides in Karen about his guilty feelings.
03/11/2020
Full Ep
42:12
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's SistasS1 • E20A Chance to Love
Gary’s insecurities come to light. Karen and Zac find themselves in a familiar place. Danni finds herself the mediator between friends.
03/18/2020
Full Ep
42:14
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's SistasS1 • E21From the Balcony
The dating game has Danni at a disadvantage when her feelings get the best of her. Andi tries to be strong for Gary. Karen stands strong on her principles. Sabrina opens up in the midst of a tragedy.
03/25/2020
Full Ep
42:14
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's SistasS1 • E22The Yellow Dress
Karen's mom comes to her defense, Sabrina sees a different side of Calvin, Andi receives an important call, and Gary has an unexpected encounter.
04/01/2020
Full Ep
42:14
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's SistasS1 • E23Home for a Queen
The ladies are concerned about Andi and her relationship choice as Andi’s patience wears thin. Sabrina stands strong for all of her friends who seem to be under attack.
04/08/2020
Full Ep
42:14
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's SistasS1 • E24A Bad Feeling
Sabrina worries that Andi is blind to Gary's true nature, Zac gets advice from a self-made millionaire, Andi receives unsolicited help, and Karen has a shocking encounter.
04/15/2020
Full Ep
42:18
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's SistasS1 • E25The Long Road
A terrifying encounter threatens Karen's safety, Sabrina shows loyalty to Maurice, Danni confronts Preston, and Andi learns shocking news about Gary.
04/29/2020
Full Ep
42:37
Tyler Perry's SistasS2 • E1The Lonely Road
Andi learns more about Gary's secret life from an unexpected source, Sabrina visits Maurice in the hospital, and Zac encounters a familiar face at Karen's apartment.
10/14/2020
Full Ep
42:42
Sign in to Watch
Tyler Perry's SistasS2 • E2High Crimes
Andi and Sabrina deal with the fallout from Gary's shady business dealings, Fatima calls in a favor, and Karen receives an unexpected phone call.
10/15/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021