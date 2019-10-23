Tyler Perry's Sistas
S1 • E1
S1 • E1
The PilotDanni frets about her man, Karen's doctor raises questions about her future, Andi negotiates a high-priced settlement, and Sabrina makes a possible love connection.10/23/2019
S1 • E2
S1 • E2
Mixed SignalsAndi faces an uncomfortable conflict of interest at work, Karen blows up at Zac over his cheating past, and Sabrina has some questions about the man she's been seeing.10/30/2019
S1 • E3
S1 • E3
A Woman with No SoulAfter Andi's secret is revealed, she reassesses a future with Gary, Karen reflects on her love life with a new acquaintance, and Sabrina tries to avoid Calvin.11/06/2019
S1 • E4
S1 • E4
New StoriesDrama in Andi's personal life interferes with work, Karen has an awkward encounter at dinner, Sabrina learns new information about Calvin, and Danni gets an unlikely roommate.11/13/2019
S1 • E6
S1 • E6
No JudgmentAndi's future at the law firm is jeopardized, Karen receives an apology, Danni and Zac talk about their encounter, and Sabrina addresses her concerns with Calvin.11/27/2019
S1 • E7
S1 • E7
Boy ByeKaren has second thoughts about her romantic choices, a chance encounter gives Andi a new perspective, and a rumor causes Danni to question her friendships.12/04/2019
S1 • E8
S1 • E8
Old FaithfulAndi faces two unpleasant alternatives, Danni thinks the ladies are holding out on her, Sabrina struggles to accept Calvin, and Karen's hookup has words with her.12/11/2019
S1 • E9
S1 • E9
AcceptanceAndi has a heavy proposition for Gary, Sabrina investigates her suspicions about Calvin, and Aaron asks Andi to speak to Karen on his behalf.12/19/2019
S1 • E10
S1 • E10
RevelationsAndi learns news that jeopardizes her future, Aaron catches Karen by surprise, Sabrina steps outside her comfort zone, and Danni's resentment continues.01/08/2020
S1 • E11
S1 • E11
The Sister CircleKaren, Sabrina and Danni help Andi as she faces a painful reality, Danni tries to convince Karen to reconsider a decision, and Maurice devises a plan for Sabrina.01/15/2020