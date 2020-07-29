Unlock all BET content using your TV provider

Chronicles
The Rise of Ruff Ryders
Season 1 E 7 • 08/19/2020

The LOX signs with Bad Boy Records, and after time in prison and the passing of his grandmother, DMX gets a deal with Def Jam and releases his breakthrough album "It's Dark and Hell Is Hot."

Watching

Full Ep
40:53
Sign in to Watch

Chronicles
S1 • E1
Nightmares & Dreams

Determined to move his family away from the turbulent streets of Louisiana's Calliope Projects, Percy "Master P" Miller dives into the world of hip hop and launches No Limit Records.
07/29/2020
Full Ep
40:53
Sign in to Watch

Chronicles
S1 • E2
Rise of the Tank

After the success of his 1994 album "The Ghetto's Tryin To Kill Me," Percy "Master P" Miller recruits Southern rappers and expands the empire of No Limit Records.
07/29/2020
Full Ep
40:53
Sign in to Watch

Chronicles
S1 • E3
No Limit Soldiers

After tragedy leaves a void in the rap world, Master P attempts to turn No Limit into a hip-hop dynasty when he adds legendary rappers like Mystikal and Snoop Dogg to the roster.
08/05/2020
Full Ep
40:53
Sign in to Watch

Chronicles
S1 • E4
The Reckoning

By the late 90s, Master P's No Limit label is valued at over $400 million and rapidly expanding into sports and movies, but rivalries and infighting threaten to topple the empire.
08/05/2020
Full Ep
40:53
Sign in to Watch

Chronicles
S1 • E5
No Limit Forever

Lil' Romeo bursts onto the early-2000s rap scene and ushers in a new era at his father's label, but a string of No Limit family incidents threatens Master P's legacy.
08/12/2020
Full Ep
40:52
Sign in to Watch

Chronicles
S1 • E6
Origin Story

Rapper DMX and siblings Joaquin "Waah" Dean, Darrin "Dee" Dean and Chivon Dean enter the music industry with a New York City street hustle approach to form Ruff Ryders Entertainment.
08/12/2020
Full Ep
40:55
Sign in to Watch

Chronicles
S1 • E7
The Rise of Ruff Ryders

The LOX signs with Bad Boy Records, and after time in prison and the passing of his grandmother, DMX gets a deal with Def Jam and releases his breakthrough album "It's Dark and Hell Is Hot."
08/19/2020
Full Ep
40:53
Sign in to Watch

Chronicles
S1 • E8
Money, Power, Respect

DMX releases three albums in less than two years and faces the pressures of fame, and Eve joins the Ruff Ryders roster with a fresh musical perspective.
08/19/2020
Full Ep
40:52
Sign in to Watch

Chronicles
S1 • E9
Ryde or Die

The LOX get out of their record deal with Bad Boy, Ruff Ryders and Cash Money team up for a chaotic tour, life on the road takes a toll on Eve, and DMX's acting career takes off.
08/26/2020
Full Ep
40:54
Sign in to Watch

Chronicles
S1 • E10
Ruff Ryders Forever

Darrin "Dee" Dean's accident rocks the label, DMX leaves Def Jam, and Joaquin "Waah" Dean focuses on the next generation of artists and expanding Ruff Ryders' lifestyle brand.
08/26/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
House of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday

C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c. 
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's The Oval
Who Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?

The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00

Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room

Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
House of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October

Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021
Trailer
00:30

Gospel Greats Take the Stage at the Stellar Awards 2021

Hosts Tye Tribbett and Jekalyn Carr celebrate gospel's biggest night with performances by CeCe Winans, Hezekiah Walker, The Clark Sisters and more at the Stellar Awards 2021, Sunday at 8/7c.
07/30/2021