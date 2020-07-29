Chronicles

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
Rise of the TankSeason 1 E 2 • 07/29/2020
After the success of his 1994 album "The Ghetto's Tryin To Kill Me," Percy "Master P" Miller recruits Southern rappers and expands the empire of No Limit Records.
Watching
Full Ep
40:53
Sign in to Watch
ChroniclesS1 • E1Nightmares & Dreams
Determined to move his family away from the turbulent streets of Louisiana's Calliope Projects, Percy "Master P" Miller dives into the world of hip hop and launches No Limit Records.
07/29/2020
Full Ep
40:53
Sign in to Watch
ChroniclesS1 • E2Rise of the Tank
After the success of his 1994 album "The Ghetto's Tryin To Kill Me," Percy "Master P" Miller recruits Southern rappers and expands the empire of No Limit Records.
07/29/2020
Full Ep
40:53
Sign in to Watch
ChroniclesS1 • E3No Limit Soldiers
After tragedy leaves a void in the rap world, Master P attempts to turn No Limit into a hip-hop dynasty when he adds legendary rappers like Mystikal and Snoop Dogg to the roster.
08/05/2020
Full Ep
40:53
Sign in to Watch
ChroniclesS1 • E4The Reckoning
By the late 90s, Master P's No Limit label is valued at over $400 million and rapidly expanding into sports and movies, but rivalries and infighting threaten to topple the empire.
08/05/2020
Full Ep
40:53
Sign in to Watch
ChroniclesS1 • E5No Limit Forever
Lil' Romeo bursts onto the early-2000s rap scene and ushers in a new era at his father's label, but a string of No Limit family incidents threatens Master P's legacy.
08/12/2020
Full Ep
40:52
Sign in to Watch
ChroniclesS1 • E6Origin Story
Rapper DMX and siblings Joaquin "Waah" Dean, Darrin "Dee" Dean and Chivon Dean enter the music industry with a New York City street hustle approach to form Ruff Ryders Entertainment.
08/12/2020
Full Ep
40:55
Sign in to Watch
ChroniclesS1 • E7The Rise of Ruff Ryders
The LOX signs with Bad Boy Records, and after time in prison and the passing of his grandmother, DMX gets a deal with Def Jam and releases his breakthrough album "It's Dark and Hell Is Hot."
08/19/2020
Full Ep
40:53
Sign in to Watch
ChroniclesS1 • E8Money, Power, Respect
DMX releases three albums in less than two years and faces the pressures of fame, and Eve joins the Ruff Ryders roster with a fresh musical perspective.
08/19/2020
Full Ep
40:52
Sign in to Watch
ChroniclesS1 • E9Ryde or Die
The LOX get out of their record deal with Bad Boy, Ruff Ryders and Cash Money team up for a chaotic tour, life on the road takes a toll on Eve, and DMX's acting career takes off.
08/26/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021