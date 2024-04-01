Tyler Perry's Sistas

Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce Trailer

Season 8 • 11/13/2024

KJ Smith helps take the guesswork out of holiday shopping by showcasing Black-owned and exclusive brands, airing Wednesday at 10/9c on BET.

Sistas Raises the Stakes for Season 7
Tyler Perry's SistasS7

Andi, Karen, Dani, Sabrina and Fatima enter a new era as complicated secrets challenge their professional and personal lives on Sistas Season 7, airing Wednesdays at 9/8c.
01/04/2024
Exclusive
08:43

Season 6 Recap
Tyler Perry's SistasS6

Join Andi as she relives all the biggest and most unexpected moments from Season 6 of Sistas, including Karen's salon fire, Zac's custody battle, Sabrina's possible prison sentence and more.
02/01/2024
Exclusive
08:38

Shocking Moments
Tyler Perry's SistasS7

There's always another big surprise around the corner for the ladies of Sistas, from fights to near-death situations to multiple love triangles.
02/07/2024
Exclusive
09:30

Exclusive Highlight - You're Under Arrest
Tyler Perry's SistasS7

Look back on all the harrowing times Zac, Sabrina, Fatima, Gary and more of the Sistas crew found themselves under arrest.
02/08/2024
Exclusive
10:10

Exclusive Highlight - Baby Momma Drama
Tyler Perry's SistasS7

Watch these highlights from Tyler Perry's Sistas.
02/09/2024
Exclusive
09:48

Exclusive Highlight - Hayden Is Getting Played
Tyler Perry's SistasS7

Watch these highlights from Tyler Perry's Sistas.
02/13/2024
Exclusive
03:34

Black Trivia Challenge: Black Women in History Edition
Tyler Perry's SistasS7

The cast of Tyler Perry's Sista's puts their knowledge of Black women in history to the test during a round of trivia.
03/08/2024
Exclusive
03:28

My Favorite Black Invention
Tyler Perry's SistasS7

Cast members from Sistas, Twenties, Assisted Living and The Oval discuss products from Black inventors, including home security systems, GPS, potato chips and more.
03/09/2024
Exclusive
04:54

My Favorite Scenes
Tyler Perry's SistasS7

The cast of Tyler Perry's Sistas discusses their favorite scenes and performances from Season 7, including memorable blowups and tender moments.
03/12/2024
09:10

Tyler Perry's Sistas - Mid-Season Recap
Tyler Perry's SistasS7

Catch up with Gary's schemes, Karen's shocking baby news, Andi's career moves, Penelope's dangerous discovery and more on Season 7 so far.
08/14/2024
