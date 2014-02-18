Being Mary Jane
One Is the Loneliest Number
Season 2 E 8 • 02/03/2015
A tragic story unfolds on-air at SNC, Patrick discovers D'Asia home alone, and Sheldon invites Mary Jane to a party at his mansion.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
40:07
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E7Being Mary JaneHindsight Is 20/40
Andre helps P.J. out of a jam, Patrick decides to move out of his parents' house, and Mary Jane rethinks her relationship with Andre after a heart-to-heart with her mom.
02/18/2014
Full Ep
40:07
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E8Being Mary JaneBlindsided
Mary Jane faces the consequences of her choices as SNC goes into damage control, Niecy's due date arrives, and P.J. has a suggestion for his mom's pain management.
02/25/2014
Full Ep
40:36
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E9Being Mary JaneUber Love
Mary Jane has a revelation about her relationship with David, tries to figure out who betrayed her secret and makes some late-night house calls to set things right.
02/25/2014
Full Ep
40:43
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E1Being Mary JanePeople in Glass Houses Shouldn't Throw Fish
As Mary Jane seeks closure on her relationship with David, an argument at the Patterson household results in Niecy packing up her kids and moving into her aunt's home.
02/03/2015
Full Ep
40:42
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E2Being Mary JaneFreedom
Mark asks Mary Jane to pose as his girlfriend when his parents come to town, Niecy overstays her welcome, and Mary Jane prepares for a story on sex trafficking.
02/03/2015
Full Ep
40:42
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E3Being Mary JaneMary Jane Knows Best
Mary Jane begins the process of freezing her eggs and attends an event as David's plus-one in the hopes of landing an interview with the keynote speaker.
02/03/2015
Full Ep
40:43
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E4Being Mary JaneSleepless in Atlanta
When Niecy and the father of her son reconnect, it leads to an awkward situation, and the subject of Mary Jane's elusive interview makes an unannounced visit to her office.
02/03/2015
Full Ep
40:41
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E5Being Mary JaneNo Eggspectations
A live broadcast of "Talk Back" scheduled ahead of Mary Jane's egg extraction does not go as expected, and P.J. approaches David with an investment opportunity.
02/03/2015
Full Ep
40:44
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E6Being Mary JanePulling the Trigger
Mary Jane makes one last effort to freeze her eggs, accepts an invitation to Sheldon DeWitt's mansion and asks David for a favor.
02/03/2015
Full Ep
40:36
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E7Being Mary JaneLet's Go Crazy
We discover that Mary Jane's decision to have sex with David in Episode 206 was an action made to allow God to decide the outcome of their relationship. During a Talk Back interview, Mary Jane finds the motivation to move on.
03/17/2015
Full Ep
40:44
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E8Being Mary JaneOne Is the Loneliest Number
A tragic story unfolds on-air at SNC, Patrick discovers D'Asia home alone, and Sheldon invites Mary Jane to a party at his mansion.
02/03/2015
Full Ep
40:40
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E9Being Mary JaneLine in the Sand
Mary Jane's joy about her Emmy nomination is short-lived when she discovers her new format has returned lower ratings, and Patrick wrestles with his pride.
02/03/2015
Full Ep
40:43
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E10Being Mary JanePrimetime
When Mary Jane runs into one of Sheldon's exes, she gets an odd report about him, and an on-air interview gets heated as Mary Jane fills in for Cynthia on "Prime Time."
02/03/2015
Full Ep
40:40
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E11Being Mary JaneReading the Signs
When Mary Jane's 'Ugly Black Woman' rant from episode 210 goes viral, it turns her into an overnight sensation, and opens up a huge opportunity for her at SNC… but it comes with several conditions, and at Cynthia's expense.
04/14/2015
Full Ep
40:14
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E12Being Mary JaneSigning Off
Mary Jane moves into primetime position at SNC, just as Sheldon and MJ settle into their "relationship", she receives mind-blowing news about David that shakes up her world. Meanwhile, the Pattersons celebrate PJ's graduation.
04/14/2015
Full Ep
41:06
Sign In to Watch
S3 • E1Being Mary JaneFacing Fears
As Mary Jane copes with the aftermath of her accident, the heads at SNC start the search for her "Prime Time" replacement, and Lisa attempts to clear the air.
10/20/2015
Full Ep
40:10
Sign In to Watch
S3 • E2Being Mary JaneLouie Louie
Stuck in the house with nothing else to do, a new set of problems arise for Mary Jane. Meanwhile, SNC hires a replacement.
10/20/2015
Full Ep
41:08
Sign In to Watch
S3 • E3Being Mary JaneSparrow
A tragedy strikes, leaving Mary Jane, her friends and the rest of the Patterson family to wonder how they might have been able to prevent it.
10/20/2015
Full Ep
41:09
Sign In to Watch
S3 • E4Being Mary JaneBeing Kara
As Mary Jane continues to face obstacles in taking back her "Prime Time" seat, Kara struggles with balancing work, family life and her growing relationship with Gael.
10/20/2015
Full Ep
41:07
Sign In to Watch
S3 • E5Being Mary JaneHot Seat
When SNC makes an impactful decision, Mary Jane explores unconventional methods in order to fight for her future. Meanwhile, Niecy's rift with Patrick continues.
11/10/2015
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
14:05
20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans
In 20 Summers: Rebuilding the Rhythm of New Orleans, five powerful voices — Grammy winners Tarriona “Tank” Ball and PJ Morton, poet and activist Sunni Patterson, bounce legend Ha Sizzle, and rapper Pell — reflect on the 20 years since Hurricane Katrina changed everything.
08/06/2025
Trailer
00:15
106 & Sports Teaser
106 & Sports captures the excitement of sports, music and entertainment like never before.
09/25/2025
Promo
00:30
All-New Sistas Episode Tonight 9/8cTyler Perry's Sistas
Tension, heartbreak, and unspoken truths. Tonight at 9/8c, only on BET.
08/06/2025
Promo
00:20
COUNT ON SUNDAYS
With the NFL on CBS, you can always count on Sundays for must-see matchups. Watch local and featured national games live!
09/19/2025