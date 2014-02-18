Being Mary Jane

One Is the Loneliest Number

Season 2 E 8 • 02/03/2015

A tragic story unfolds on-air at SNC, Patrick discovers D'Asia home alone, and Sheldon invites Mary Jane to a party at his mansion.

S1 • E7
Being Mary Jane
Hindsight Is 20/40

Andre helps P.J. out of a jam, Patrick decides to move out of his parents' house, and Mary Jane rethinks her relationship with Andre after a heart-to-heart with her mom.
02/18/2014
S1 • E8
Being Mary Jane
Blindsided

Mary Jane faces the consequences of her choices as SNC goes into damage control, Niecy's due date arrives, and P.J. has a suggestion for his mom's pain management.
02/25/2014
S1 • E9
Being Mary Jane
Uber Love

Mary Jane has a revelation about her relationship with David, tries to figure out who betrayed her secret and makes some late-night house calls to set things right.
02/25/2014
S2 • E1
Being Mary Jane
People in Glass Houses Shouldn't Throw Fish

As Mary Jane seeks closure on her relationship with David, an argument at the Patterson household results in Niecy packing up her kids and moving into her aunt's home.
02/03/2015
S2 • E2
Being Mary Jane
Freedom

Mark asks Mary Jane to pose as his girlfriend when his parents come to town, Niecy overstays her welcome, and Mary Jane prepares for a story on sex trafficking.
02/03/2015
S2 • E3
Being Mary Jane
Mary Jane Knows Best

Mary Jane begins the process of freezing her eggs and attends an event as David's plus-one in the hopes of landing an interview with the keynote speaker.
02/03/2015
S2 • E4
Being Mary Jane
Sleepless in Atlanta

When Niecy and the father of her son reconnect, it leads to an awkward situation, and the subject of Mary Jane's elusive interview makes an unannounced visit to her office.
02/03/2015
S2 • E5
Being Mary Jane
No Eggspectations

A live broadcast of "Talk Back" scheduled ahead of Mary Jane's egg extraction does not go as expected, and P.J. approaches David with an investment opportunity.
02/03/2015
S2 • E6
Being Mary Jane
Pulling the Trigger

Mary Jane makes one last effort to freeze her eggs, accepts an invitation to Sheldon DeWitt's mansion and asks David for a favor.
02/03/2015
S2 • E7
Being Mary Jane
Let's Go Crazy

We discover that Mary Jane's decision to have sex with David in Episode 206 was an action made to allow God to decide the outcome of their relationship. During a Talk Back interview, Mary Jane finds the motivation to move on.
03/17/2015
S2 • E8
Being Mary Jane
One Is the Loneliest Number

A tragic story unfolds on-air at SNC, Patrick discovers D'Asia home alone, and Sheldon invites Mary Jane to a party at his mansion.
02/03/2015
S2 • E9
Being Mary Jane
Line in the Sand

Mary Jane's joy about her Emmy nomination is short-lived when she discovers her new format has returned lower ratings, and Patrick wrestles with his pride.
02/03/2015
S2 • E10
Being Mary Jane
Primetime

When Mary Jane runs into one of Sheldon's exes, she gets an odd report about him, and an on-air interview gets heated as Mary Jane fills in for Cynthia on "Prime Time."
02/03/2015
S2 • E11
Being Mary Jane
Reading the Signs

When Mary Jane's 'Ugly Black Woman' rant from episode 210 goes viral, it turns her into an overnight sensation, and opens up a huge opportunity for her at SNC… but it comes with several conditions, and at Cynthia's expense.
04/14/2015
S2 • E12
Being Mary Jane
Signing Off

Mary Jane moves into primetime position at SNC, just as Sheldon and MJ settle into their "relationship", she receives mind-blowing news about David that shakes up her world. Meanwhile, the Pattersons celebrate PJ's graduation.
04/14/2015
S3 • E1
Being Mary Jane
Facing Fears

As Mary Jane copes with the aftermath of her accident, the heads at SNC start the search for her "Prime Time" replacement, and Lisa attempts to clear the air.
10/20/2015
S3 • E2
Being Mary Jane
Louie Louie

Stuck in the house with nothing else to do, a new set of problems arise for Mary Jane. Meanwhile, SNC hires a replacement.
10/20/2015
S3 • E3
Being Mary Jane
Sparrow

A tragedy strikes, leaving Mary Jane, her friends and the rest of the Patterson family to wonder how they might have been able to prevent it.
10/20/2015
S3 • E4
Being Mary Jane
Being Kara

As Mary Jane continues to face obstacles in taking back her "Prime Time" seat, Kara struggles with balancing work, family life and her growing relationship with Gael.
10/20/2015
S3 • E5
Being Mary Jane
Hot Seat

When SNC makes an impactful decision, Mary Jane explores unconventional methods in order to fight for her future. Meanwhile, Niecy's rift with Patrick continues.
11/10/2015
S3 • E6
Being Mary Jane
Don't Call It A Comeback

A scandal forces Mark to consider his future at the network. Meanwhile, a sexual encounter scares Mary Jane.
11/17/2015
